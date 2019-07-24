Raymond James Q3 brokerage, i-banking revenue fall Y/Y

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) slides 1.6% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q3 EPS of $1.80 matches the consensus estimate.

Compares with $1.81 in Q2 and $1.55 in Q3 2018..

Net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $1.93B misses the average analyst estimate of $1.94B; rose 4% Q/Q and 5% Y/Y.

Total brokerage revenue of $451M rose 2% Q/Q and fell 4% Y/Y.

Account and service fees of $183M fell 4% Q/Q and 2% Y/Y.

Investment banking revenue of $139M fell 15% Q/Q and 4% Y/Y.

Interest income of $321M fell 1% Q/Q, rose 18% Y/Y.

Tangible book value per share of $42.18 increased from $41.10 at March 31, 2019.

Q3 annualized return on equity of 16.1% vs. 16.7% in Q2 and 15.4% in Q3 2018.

Conference call on July 25 at 8:15 AM ET.

