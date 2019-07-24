Oceaneering -17% after posting Q2 miss, trimming full-year EBITDA guidance
Jul. 24, 2019 6:17 PM ETOceaneering International, Inc. (OII)OIIBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) reports a larger than expected Q2 loss and misses revenue estimates while lowering the top end of adjusted EBITDA guidance.
- OII says Q2 Subsea Products operating income improved on an 8% Q/Q increase in revenue, results that were better than expected, while Subsea Projects operating income fell sharply and was lower than forecast as the expected increase in call-out work did not materialize and operational issues on some projects caused cost overruns.
- Q2 operating income Advanced Technologies fell amid a 12% Q/Q revenue drop, mostly due to the failure to secure a large anticipated U.S. Navy contract and production timing associated with certain theme park projects.
- OII says it is narrowing FY 2019 EBITDA outlook by lowering the top end of its guidance range to $150M-$170M from $150M-$180M previously, due primarily to project call-out work not materializing to the degree necessary to achieve the high end of prior guidance.