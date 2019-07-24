Netgear +8.4% after Q2 beat, solid guidance

Netgear (NASDAQ:NTGR) is up 8.4% after hours following a Q2 earnings beat and solid revenue guidance for the current quarter.

Revenues dipped 9.5%, but the company swung to an operating gain of $0.3M on a GAAP basis from a year-ago loss of $0.1M. Non-GAAP operating income was $10M, down from $10.5M.

EPS beat expectations despite declining to $0.28 from $0.29.

The company notes the board authorized an incremental repurchase of up to 4.5M shares as well (about 14.5% of outstanding shares).

During Q2, "we saw improvement in the U.S. retail WiFi market driven by the continued roll out of our WiFi 6 Nighthawk routers and various channel marketing activities," says CEO/Chairman Patrick Lo. "The improved market demand allowed us to finish the quarter with healthy channel inventory levels."

For Q3 (where it says it expects to launch more WiFi 6 products), it's guiding to net revenue of $265M-$280M (vs. consensus for $267.1M), with non-GAAP operating margin at 8.5%-9.5%.

