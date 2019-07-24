Higher gold prices help Agnico Eagle Mines to Q2 earnings topper
Jul. 24, 2019 6:35 PM ETAgnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)AEMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) +0.8% after-hours following strong Q2 earnings and revenue beats, helped by higher realized gold prices.
- AEM says Q2 payable gold production rose 1.8% Y/Y to 412.3K oz. at all-in sustaining costs of $953/oz. vs. AISC of $921/oz. in the year-earlier quarter, while average realized gold prices rose to $1,318/oz. from $1,293/oz. in a year ago.
- AEM's Meliadine mine in northern Canada - its largest gold deposit mine in terms of resources - began commercial production in May, and the company expects FY 2019 production from the mine of 230K oz.
- The miner maintains full-year production and cost guidance at 1.75M oz. of gold and AISC of $875-$925 oz.
- AEM raises its full-year capex estimate to $750M from $660M previously, primarily relating to lower pre-commercial gold sales credited against capital at Meliadine and the advancement of the Amaruq underground development program.