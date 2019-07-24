PG&E keeps control for now as California gets more time to evaluate bids

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) will remain in exclusive control of its bankruptcy for at least another two weeks after a federal judge grants the additional time for California officials to develop a way to evaluate competing bids to restructure the company and pull it out of bankruptcy.

Gov. Newsom's administration and state regulators requested the time earlier today to work with PG&E and two groups of investors who want to take over the utility.

The judge will give the parties until Aug. 9 to try to come up with a process for evaluating alternative reorganization proposals, and a hearing will be held Aug. 13 on the motion by the bondholder group that includes Pacific Investment Management and Elliott Management to end PG&E's exclusivity.