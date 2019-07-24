Brightcove beats with double-digit revenue gain

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) topped consensus with its Q2 earnings with healthy gains in its core subscription business.

Revenues rose 14% overall, and gross profit ticked up to $26.8M. Gross margin was 56%.

Operating loss narrowed slightly on a non-GAAP basis, to $1.5M. And non-GAAP net loss narrowed to $1.6M from a year-ago loss of $2.4M.

EBITDA improved, meanwhile, to -$130,000 from last year's -$660,000.

Revenue breakout: Subscription and support, $44.9M (up 18.5%); Professional services and other, $2.7M (down 28.9%).

Cash used in operations was $4.1M; free cash flow was -$5.7M, after an investment of $1.6M in capex and capitalizing internal-use software.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $47M-$47.5M, EBITDA of $2.6M-$3.1M, and EPS of $0.02-$0.04.

For the full year, it's forecasting revenue of $184M-$186M, EBITDA of $8.7M-$10.2M, and EPS of $0.06-$0.10.

Press release