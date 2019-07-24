Obsidian Energy regains NYSE compliance

Obsidian Energy (OGE +0.2% ) says it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange's continued listing requirement on price.

OBE was notified last September regarding the price deficiency, which was remedied by the company's 7-to-1 consolidation of common shares which was approved by shareholders on June 5.

The NYSE continued listing standard requires an average closing price of no less than $1/share over a consecutive 30 trading day period and to close at or above $1 on the last trading day of the cure period to regain compliance.