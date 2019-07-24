Tesla aims high again with earnings call promises

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk highlighted on the company's earnings call that the company is "close" to self-funding and reiterated that he expects a break-even Q3 and profitable Q4.

In news from the C-suite, CTO JB Straubel is transitioning to a more non-operational role at Tesla, which he said on the call has nothing to do with a lack of confidence in the company.

CFO Zack Kirkhorn participated on the call, noting the Tesla story is hard to visualize on a quarter-to-quarter look.

Q&A highlights: Musk batted down a question on if the EV tax credit stepdown had a big impact on Model 3 sales in Q2 by pulling sales forward, talking instead of the expectation for continued strong demand in Q3 and well into 2020. Musk did concede some Model S cannibalization from the Model 3 ramp, but thinks the company can communicate more effectively how much improvement has gone into the Model S. Improvements in the Gigafactory are noted and the ability to reconfigure the Fremont plant to carve out space for the Model Y production is highlighted. Can Tesla make 8K Model 3s a week by the end of the year? "Yeah," responds Musk. In response to an inquiry on demand in China, Musk speculated that long-term Model 3 demand in China could top 15K a week.

Shares of Tesla are down 10.57% deep into the after-hours session on heavy volume.

