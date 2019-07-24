Suncor Energy hits Q2 records in funds from operations, total production

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) +3.1% after-hours as it reports Q2 net earnings of C$2.73B, or C$1.74/share, nearly 3x the C$972M, or C$0.60/share, tallied in the same period last year.

Funds from operations increased 10% from Q2 2018 hit a new Q2 record of $3B, as operating profit rose to C$1.25B, or C$0.80/share, from C$1.19B, or C$0.73/share, a year earlier.

SU's Q2 total production jumped 21% Y/Y to 803.9K boe/day, a new Q2 record, from 661.7K boe/day in the year-ago quarter, including a 26% surge in oil sands production to 692.2 bbl/day from 547.6K bbl/day - also a new Q2 record, despite Alberta's mandatory production cuts - while non-oil sands output fell 2% to 111.7K boe/day from 114.1K boe/day a year ago.

SU says it was able to leverage its broad asset base and operational flexibility during Q2 to maximize the value of its allotted barrels under the mandatory curtailment program, focusing on higher value synthetic crude oil production.

The company raises the upper end of its full-year capex outlook to C$4.9B-C$5.4B from C$4.9B-C$5.6B while increasing Syncrude cash operating costs to C$36.50-C$39.50/bbl from C$33.50-C$36.50/bbl due to additional costs associated with driving sustained reliability improvements.