Samsung to relaunch improved folding phone in September

After a delay from a planned April launch, Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) now plans to relaunch its foldable Galaxy Fold device in September.

That comes with design improvements, the company says, including extending a polymer protective film that confused early reviewers, removing the space between the hinge and the body, and including extra metal layers under the display to reinforce its protection.

The product is in final testing now with an eye toward hitting certain markets in September.