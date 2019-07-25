TAL Education slipped 8% on Q1 earnings miss

TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) reports revenue rose 27.6% Y/Y in Q1 driven by an increase in total student enrollments of normal priced long-term course.

Total students enrollment increased 40.6% Y/Y to ~1,718,190, driven by the growth of enrollments in the small class offerings and online courses.

The total number of learning centers +49 Q/Q to 725.

Gross margin rate improved 230 bps to 54.9%.

Adjusted operating margin rate squeezed 440 bps to 11.9%.

Q2 Guidance: Total net revenues: $895.7M to $916.7M (+28% to 31% Y/Y); Tax rate: 32% to 35%.

TAL -7.81% premarket.

Previously: TAL Education EPS misses by $0.12, misses on revenue (July 25)