Southwest exiting Newark; shares down after mixed results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) says it expects capacity to fall 1% to 2% in 2019 due to the extended delay in bringing the Boeing 737 Max back to service. The original plan was for 5% ASM growth this year.

The company plans to cease operations out of Newark Liberty International Airport to optimize resources due to the lowered capacity expectation. The airline's New York presence will be consolidated into LaGuardia Airport beginning on November 3. Southwest is sticking with a plan to add more service to Hawaii and Mexico.