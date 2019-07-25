U.K. Supreme Court to hear Nigerian villagers' case against Shell

The U.K. Supreme Court agrees to hear an appeal by Nigerian communities to pursue claims in England against Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) over oil spills in the Niger Delta.

Lawyers representing the Nigerians argue the case should be heard in the English court because the oil company is headquartered in London and is legally responsible for the environmental failures of its subsidiary.

The subsidiary maintains the spills are chiefly due to oil theft, sabotage and illegal refining.

Ruling on a similar case in April, the Supreme Court said Zambian villagers had the right to sue India-listed mining company Vedanta in England.