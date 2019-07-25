KKR Q2 fee-related earnings rise 36% Y/Y

KKR (NYSE:KKR) Q2 after-tax distributable earnings per adjusted share of 39 cents increased from 38 cents in Q1 and fell from 49 cents in Q2 2018.

Beats the consensus estimate of 34 cents.

KKR +1.1% in premarket trading.

After-tax distributable earnings of $327.3M fell from $404.7M in the year-ago quarter, primarily due to a decrease in realized carried interest resulting from a lower level of realizations within the Private Markets business line.

Fee-related earnings of $287.1M rose from $222.4M in Q1 and $210.9M in Q2 2018.

Assets under management of $205.7B increased from $199.5B at March 31, 2019; fee paying AUM of $151.5B increased from $147.7B at Q1-end.

Raised $6.51B in new capital during the quarter and change in value increased AUM by $4.27B; distributions and other reduced AUM by $4.63B.

Book value per adjusted shares of $17.81 as of June 30, 2019, increased 14% from $15.57 at Dec. 31, 2018; increase was primarily attributable to net appreciation in the value of investment portfolio as well as after-tax distributable earnings, net of dividends to Class A common stockholders.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

