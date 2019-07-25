Capricor up 26% premarket on continuation of DMD study

Nano cap Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) is up 26 % premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the independent Data and Safety Monitoring Board has completed its safety and futility analyses of its Phase 2 HOPE-2 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate CAP-1002 in boys and young men with advanced stages of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and has recommended that the study continue.

On July 15, it announced positive six-month data from the study.

The company will provide additional updates in the coming months.