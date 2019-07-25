Invesco Q2 AUM reflects OppenheimerFunds deal

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Q2 adjusted EPS of 65 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 59 cents; increased from 56 cents in Q1 but fell from 66 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Assets under management of $1.20T at Q2-end rose 26% from $954.8B at the end of Q1, with Invesco's acquisition of OppenheimerFunds, which closed on May 24, 2019, accounting for $224.4B of AUM.

Long-term net outflows were $3.9B and total net outflows were $4.5B for Q2, resulting in an improvement in long-term net outflows of $1.5B vs. Q1.

Operating revenue increased 19% to $1.44B from $1.21B in Q1, due to inclusion of revenue from the acquisition.

Investment management fees of $1.07B rose 16% Q/Q and 2.0% Y/Y.

Sees $475M net cost synergies from OppenheimerFunds acquisition.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

