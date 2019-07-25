3M +5% after posting Q2 earnings beat; reaffirms full-year guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) surges in pre-market trade after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and maintaining its full-year EPS outlook.

Q2 net income slid 39% to $1.13B, or $1.92/share, from $1.86B, or $3.07/share, in the year-ago period, while adjusted EPS fell to $2.20 from $3.07 and revenues slipped 2.6% to $8.17B, but results fell less than feared and topped analyst expectations.

Q2 sales rose by a greater than expected 5.8% in Health Care, fell by an in-line 0.5% percent in Consumer, slipped by a smaller than forecast 2.9% in Transportation and Electronics, and slid 9% in Safety and Industrial, just shy of expectations.

"Our execution was strong in the face of continued slow growth conditions in key end markets, as we effectively managed costs and improved cash flow," says CEO Mike Roman.

3M reaffirms FY 2019 guidance for in-line EPS of $9.25-9.75 vs. $9.36 analyst consensus estimate, and sees full-year organic local currency sales growth in the range of -1% to +2%, return on invested capital of 20%-22% and free cash flow conversion of 95%-105%.