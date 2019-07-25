Pessimism secured: Tesla bid down 12% after earnings

Sell-side analysts are taking some digs at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) this morning following the automaker's Q2 earnings report.

Wedbush's Dan Ives says Tesla's disappointing gross margins call into question the company's ability to show sustainable profitability on the heels of lower margin Model 3 units going forward.

"While demand showed an impressive bounce back this quarter and the company is seeing strong order activity for 3Q, we continue to believe that the reiteration of 360k to 400k unit guidance for FY19 was a head scratcher since the pure math and demand trajectory makes this an Everest-like uphill battle," he observes.

Citi gets right to the point by saying it observed more negatives than positives after Q2 auto gross margin came in below expectations. "The quarter will likely fuel the bear case around Tesla’s ability to achieve sustainable profitability after the company’s stronger H2 2018 performance," warns the Citi analyst team.

The vibe is the same from RBC Capital. "Not a lot to like from TSLA’s 2Q19 print: softer gross margins with an unclear path to see them higher, larger loss than expected, vaguer guidance and CTO departure," notes analyst Joseph Spak.

Nomura calls Tesla's free cash flow a bright spot, but doubts there is enough investor confidence to get the stock working again.

Bernstein isn't quite as negative, calling Tesla's quarter "not good" but not terrible either.