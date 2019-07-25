Kimco Q2 same-property NOI rises 2.5%

Kimco (NYSE:KIM) Q2 adjusted FFO per share of 36 cents, in-line with consensus estimate, compares with 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 same-property net operating income increased by 2.5% Y/Y, driven by a 3.0% increase in minimum rent.

Pro-rata occupancy at Q2 end was 96.2%, tying its record, rose 20 basis points vs. Q1-end and vs. a year ago.

Total revenue $284.9M, beating the consensus estimate of $282.0M, compares with $293.4M in the year-ago quarter.

Full-year 2019 guidance for FFO is unchanged at $1.44-$1.48; boosts guidance for same-property NOI (excluding redevelopments) to 2.00%-2.70% from prior range of 1.75%-2.50%.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

