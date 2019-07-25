Chesapeake Lodging to sell New York hotels for $138.0M

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) agrees to sell the 122-room Hyatt Herald Square New York and the 185-room Hyatt Place New York Midtown South for a total of $138.0M, or ~$450K per key.

The deal is expected to close in mid-to-late September 2019 before the Trust's proposed merger with Park Hotels & Resorts.

CHSP acquired the Hyatt Herald Square New York in December 2011 for $52.0M and the Hyatt Place New York Midtown South in March 2013 for $76.2M.

he $138.0M aggregate sale price represents a 5.9% trailing twelve month NOI cap rate.

