Las Vegas Sands weakness called a buying opportunity

Macau investors appear skittish after Las Vegas Sands posted mass market GGR growth in Macau of +5.2% to trail the consensus estimate of +11% by a wide margin.

Union Gaming sees the soft GGR mark as transitory. "LVS's relative under performance here can partially be blamed on low premium mass hold and construction disruption at SCC. We expect this trend will be short lived and we view any weakness in the shares a strong buying opportunity," updates analyst John DeCree.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) are down 2.97% premarket, while peers Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) are both off about 1.5% in reaction to the LVS print.

