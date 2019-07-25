Total reports Q2 miss as sharp fall in gas prices offsets production gains

Total (NYSE:TOT) misses Q2 earnings expectations with a 19% Y/Y drop to $2.9B, as Brent prices rose 9% compared to the previous quarter but natural gas prices plunged 36% in Europe and 26% in Asia.

But TOT says operating cash flow rose 5% Y/Y to $6.7B and it went ahead with a planned $760M share buyback and raised its second interim dividend by 3.1% from last year's level to €0.66/share.

TOT would have been able to cover its expenditures and dividends at an oil price of less than $50/bbl, well below current levels, CEO Patrick Pouyanne says.

The CEO says the company plans to sell $5B of assets during 2019-20, mostly in from its upstream exploration and production business, including areas with high technical costs such as the recently divested North Sea fields.

"The announcement of the asset sales may help to offset some uncertainty around the recent growth and M&A strategy, demonstrating some ongoing discipline around the balance sheet and upstream portfolio," says Barenberg analyst Henry Tarr.

TOT's Q2 oil and gas production rose 9% Y/Y to 2.96M boe/day, and sales of liquefied natural gas more than doubled to 8.5M tons due to last year's acquisition of Engie assets and the ramp-up of projects in Australia and Russia.