ATVI content slate gets upgrade; shares +1.7%

Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from Neutral to Buy and lifts the target from $54 to $56.

Analyst Ryan Gee says ATVI has "one of the more potent content slates in the group over the next several years."

Gee doesn't expect a material FY19 guidance raise when the company reports Q2 on August 8, noting that the upgrade is a "call for the longer-duration investor."

ATVI shares are up 1.7% pre-market to $47.67.

Activision has an Outperform average Sell Side rating.