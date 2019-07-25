Anheuser-Busch InBev +6% on broad global strength

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) shoots higher after besting Q2 expectations.

Beer sales rose at their fastest pace in five years, paced by strength in Europe, Africa, Australia and Latin America. A later Easter this year also helped swing some sales into the quarter.

EBITDA rose 9.4% during the quarter and margins widened by 123 bps to 42.0% of sales.

The U.S. business saw pressure again as consumers traded up to higher price tiers, although Michelob Ultra and Bon & Viv Spiked Seltzer both performed well.

A-B's closely-watched net debt to EBITDA ratio narrowed to 4.58 from 4.61 during the quarter.