Huntington Bancshares Q2 NIM slips from Q1

  • Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Q2 EPS of 33 cents exceeds the average analyst estimate of 32 cents.
  • Compares with 32 cents in Q1 and 30 cents in Q2 2018.
  • To deal with the changing interest rate outlook, Huntington Bancshares accelerated the implementation its hedging program and has now substantially executed the planned transactions. It's also focusing on costs.
  • "We are better positioned to manage through a lower interest rate environment going forward," said Chairman, President, and CEO Steve Steinour.
  • HBAN slips 0.6% in premarket trading.
  • Q2 net interest income (FTE) of $1.19B rose 4% Q/Q and 6% Y/Y; net interest margin of 3.31% fell from 3.39% in Q1 and increased from 3.29% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Average loans and leases of $74.9B increased 4% Y/Y.
  • Average core deposits of $78.7B rose 4% Y/Y.
  • Net charge-offs equated to 0.25% of average loans and leases, up from 0.16% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Return on average tangible common equity of 17.7% vs. 18.3% in Q1 and 17.6% in Q2 2018.
  • Tangible book value per share at Q2 end was $7.97 vs. $7.67 at the end of Q1.
  • Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.
  • Previously: Huntington Bancshares EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 25)
