Etsy +3% after BTIG upgrade

BTIG upgrades Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) to a Buy rating from Neutral as it shifts to a bullish thesis on the e-commerce retailer.

The firm points to Etsy's free shipping initiative, Reverb acquisition and positive Q2 trends as supportive of more share price gains.

"We set our PT at $79, which is based on 28x our 2021E EBITDA, which is in line with our expectation EBITDA will grow at a 26-30% CAGR from 2020-2025," writes analyst Marvin Fong. BTIG's price target of $79 is above the average sell-side PT of $74.15.