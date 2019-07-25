ECB keeps rates unchanged, takes aim at inflation
- The European Central Bank signals that it will increase monetary policy support after summer break, saying it expects to keep key ECB interest rates "at their present or lower levels at least through the first half of 2020."
- The ECB's monetary policy-setting Governing Council left key interest rates unchanged today, with the main refinancing operations interest rate at 0.00%, marginal lending facility at 0.25%, and deposit facility at -0.40%.
- The Euro fell 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
- Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:FXE) falls 0.1% in premarket trading.
- "If the medium-term inflation outlook continues to fall short of its aim, the Governing Council is determined to act, in line with its commitment to symmetry in the inflation aim," the ECB statement said. "It therefore stands ready to adjust all of its instruments, as appropriate, to ensure that inflation moves towards its aim in a sustained manner."
- Among its options are net new asset purchases. Relevant Eurosystem committees will examine options, "including ways to reinforce its forward guidance on policy rates, mitigating measures, such as the design of a tiered system for reserve remuneration, and options for the size and composition of potential new net asset purchases."
