International Paper gains after earnings

International Paper (NYSE:IP) are modestly higher in early trading following the company's mixed Q2 earnings report.

Adjusted operating earnings came in at $460M vs. $498M a year ago and free cash flow was $732M.

"Looking ahead to the third quarter, we will leverage the strength and flexibility of International Paper to maximize performance as we manage through a challenging environment," says CEO MArk Sutton.

Shares of IP are up 1.20% premarket to $44.65.

