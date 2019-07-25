Papua New Guinea could renegotiate LNG deal, new oil minister says

Papua New Guinea's petroleum minister says the country's gas deal with Total (NYSE:TOT) could be re-drawn if a government review finds its terms unfavorable.

The deal for the Papua LNG project was reached in April but put up for review after the prime minister who signed it was ousted in a parliamentary vote in May.

Papua's new petroleum minister says he wants to increase the government’s share of resource revenue.

Papua LNG, a joint venture between TOT, Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and Australia's Oil Search Ltd. (OTCPK:OISHF), is part of a $13B project that could double the country's exports of liquefied natural gas.