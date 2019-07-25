Royal Caribbean -1% after earnings

Investors have a somewhat mixed bag on Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) to evaluate this morning.

The company sailed past Q2 estimates, but lowered its full-year EPS outlook to $9.55 to $9.65 vs. $9.65 to $9.85 prior and $9.59 consensus. Net revenue yields are expected to increase 7.75% to 8.25% for the full year on a constant-currency basis. Management points to "robust demand" for the Caribbean and says the strategic focus is paying off.