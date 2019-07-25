Newmont Goldcorp posts Q2 miss on cost of deals, non-operating mines

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) -2.5% pre-market after reporting a wide Q2 earnings miss, citing costs attributed to non-operating mines and the process of integrating new operations via the Goldcorp acquisition and its Nevada joint venture with Barrick Gold.

"The Goldcorp integration process is well underway and on track to deliver an additional $365M in annual cash flow," CEO Gary Goldberg says.

Also contributing to costs were lengthy suspensions at the Penasquito mine in Mexico and Musselwhite in Canada; Penasquito suspended operations for seven weeks due to a blockade by a trucking contractor, while a conveyor fire hit operations at Musselwhite.

Q2 revenues rose 36% Y/Y to $2.26B, primarily due to higher sales volumes from the Newmont Goldcorp transaction.

NEM says Q2 gold production jumped 37% Y/Y to 1.59M oz. at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,016/oz., while the average realized gold price rose by $25 over the prior-year quarter to $1,317/oz.

NEM also expects attributable gold production to hit 6.5M oz. for FY 2019 at an AISC of $975/oz., reflecting full-year operations at Newmont mines and Goldcorp assets from April 18.