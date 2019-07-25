Analysts bail as Align Tech plunges post-earnings

"We expect the stock to be under significant pressure on Thursday, perhaps retesting the lows of last fall," says William Blair. The "lows of last fall" would be under $200.

Stephens cuts Align's (NASDAQ:ALGN) price target to a Street-low $200, noting the beginning of a structural shift in the market from an effective duopoly to a contested marketplace.

Evercore's Elizabeth Anderson downgrades to Inline from Outperform, and slashes her price target to $220 from $340.

Baird pulls Align from its Fresh Pick list.

Previous to today, the Sell-Side Rating on Align has been solidly bullish, with 13 of 18 analysts covering, giving a Buy (or equivalent) rating.