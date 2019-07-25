Healthcare  | On the Move

Analysts bail as Align Tech plunges post-earnings

|About: Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN)|By:, SA News Editor

"We expect the stock to be under significant pressure on Thursday, perhaps retesting the lows of last fall," says William Blair. The "lows of last fall" would be under $200.

Stephens cuts Align's (NASDAQ:ALGN) price target to a Street-low $200, noting the beginning of a structural shift in the market from an effective duopoly to a contested marketplace.

Evercore's Elizabeth Anderson downgrades to Inline from Outperform, and slashes her price target to $220 from $340.

Baird pulls Align from its Fresh Pick list.

Previous to today, the Sell-Side Rating on Align has been solidly bullish, with 13 of 18 analysts covering, giving a Buy (or equivalent) rating.

ALGN is down 21% premarket to $217.

