American Airlines dips after light unit revenue guide

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is down slightly as investors gauge the updated forecast from the airline company.

American anticipates unit revenue growth of 1% to 3% in Q3 and a pre-tax margin rate of 5.5% to 7.5%. Full-year EPS of $4.50 to $6.00 is anticipated vs. $5.20 consensus.

During Q2, the company estimates cancellations negatively impacted pre-tax income by approximately $175M.

Shares of AAL are down 0.46% premarket to $34.42.

Previously: American Airlines EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue (July 25)