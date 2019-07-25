Husky Energy profit beat expectation, boosted by higher crude prices

Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) Q2 net earnings fell to C$370M from C$448M; however better-than-expected on higher Canadian crude prices as well as Alberta government’s mandatory output cuts, offset by lower production and weak refining margins.

Net earnings included a one-time tax gain of C$233M and negative adjustment of C$77M.

Average realized prices rose 7.3% to $53.35 per barrel of oil equivalent; however average production fell 9.2% to 268,400 boe/day.

Average realized U.S. refining and marketing margin fell to $14.16/bbl of oil from $16.66 last year.

Throughput at its refineries, also fell 4.2% to 340,000 barrels per day due to planned turnarounds at two of its refineries and as operations remained suspended at another refinery.

Generated funds from operations of C$802M, with cash flow from operating activities of C$760M

For 2019, expects ~$3.3B - $3.5B in capital expenditures and annual average production of 290,000-305,000 boe/day.

