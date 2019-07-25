Oaktree Capital Q2 AUM increases on capital commitments

Oaktree Capital Group (NYSE:OAK) Q2 GAAP net income attributable to class A unitholders of $42.4M, or 57 cents per unit, increased from $31.1M, or 44 cents per unit, in the year-ago quarter.

Distributable earnings of $138.3M, or 88 cents per unit, rose from $114.3M, or 69 cents per unit, in Q2 2018, driven by higher incentive income.

Assets under management were $120.4B, up 2% Q/Q and down 1% over the last 12 months.

The $1.8B AUM increase since March 31, 2019 primarily reflects $3.7B of capital commitments to closed-end funds and $2.0B attributable to DoubleLine, partly offset by $2.5B of distributions to closed-end fund investors and $1.7B of net outflows from open-end funds.

Gross capital raised was $4.3B during the quarter; uncalled capital commitments, or so-called dry powder, was $18.0B, of which $13.2B were not net generating management fees.

Note: In March, Oaktree agreed to be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management; on June 25, 2019, Oaktree Capital Group received written consent in favor of merger agreement by Oaktree Capital Group Holdings, constituting the requisite approval of the transaction by OCG unitholders.

The transaction is expected to close in Q3 2019.

