Baxter up 2% premarket on Q2 beat

Baxter (BAX) Q2 results: Revenues: $2,840M (-0.1%); Renal Care: $910M (-2%); Medication Delivery: $689M (+1%); Pharmaceuticals: $539M (+0.4%); Clinical Nutrition: $215M (-3%); Advanced Surgery: $232M (+14%); Acute Therapies: $133M (+3%); Other: $122M (-12%).

Net Income: $343M (unch); EPS: $0.66 (+4.8%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $464M (+10.2%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.89 (+15.6%); CF Ops: $617M (-27.6%).

2019 Guidance: GAAP Sales growth: 1% - 2% from 0% - 1%; GAAP EPS: $2.81 - 2.89 from $2.77 - 2.88; Non-GAAP EPS: $3.34 - 3.40 from $3.27 - 3.35.

Q3 2019 Guidance: GAAP Sales growth: 3% - 4%; GAAP EPS: $0.75 - 0.78; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.82 - 0.84.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

