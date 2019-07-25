Colony Capital buys Digital Bridge, gets new CEO

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) acquires Digital Bridge Holdings for $325M and brings on Marc C. Ganzi, who will succeed Thomas J. Barrack Jr. as Colony's CEO.

Barrack will return to his position of executive chairman.

The acquisition represents part of Colony's plan to evolve into an owner and investment manager of assets, businesses, and investment management products where digital and real estate intersects.

Ganzi, Barrack, the Colony board and executive team will focus on selling non-core assets, reducing G&A, growing investment management, generating liquidity and de-risking, and maintaining REIT status and a dividend.

The $325M consideration is comprised of two-thirds cash and one-third limited partnership interest in Colony's operating partnership; equity portion is subject to a lock-up burning off ratably on the first, second, and third anniversaries of the deal.

Ganzi receives a sign-on award of 10M OP Units under the CLNY incentive plan, which vest if CLNY shares close at $10 or higher for 90 consecutive trading days during the five-year period following the transaction, generally contingent on continued employment.

Previously: Digital Colony closes its first fund with $4.05B (June 5)