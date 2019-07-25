Soleno up 7% premarket on advancement of DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome

Thinly traded nano cap Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) is up 7% premarket on light volume following its update on its Phase 3 clinical trial, DESTINY PWS, evaluating once-daily Fast Track-tagged Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) tablets in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a rare inherited disorder characterized by poor growth, weak muscle tone and an insatiable appetite that leads to obesity.
The study is now 50% enrolled. 90% of participants have either completed or are on treatment. More than 90% of those who have completed the study have elected to continue in the open-label extension study. More than 95% of these patients are continuing treatment.
No new safety signals have been reported.
The company will collaborate with the rare disease research organization Casimir Inc. on DCCR development for PWS.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox