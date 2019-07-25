Soleno up 7% premarket on advancement of DCCR in Prader-Willi syndrome

Thinly traded nano cap Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) is up 7% premarket on light volume following its update on its Phase 3 clinical trial, DESTINY PWS, evaluating once-daily Fast Track-tagged Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR) tablets in patients with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), a rare inherited disorder characterized by poor growth, weak muscle tone and an insatiable appetite that leads to obesity.

The study is now 50% enrolled. 90% of participants have either completed or are on treatment. More than 90% of those who have completed the study have elected to continue in the open-label extension study. More than 95% of these patients are continuing treatment.

No new safety signals have been reported.

The company will collaborate with the rare disease research organization Casimir Inc. on DCCR development for PWS.