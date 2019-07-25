FTI Consulting raised FY2019 guidance

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) reports revenue rose 20% on constant currency basis in Q2, driven by higher demand across all business segments and regions coupled with higher success fees.

Segment revenue - Corporate Finance & Restructuring: $190M (+34.4%); Forensic and Litigation Consulting: $145.87M (+9.2%); Economic Consulting: $155.5M (+16.6%); Technology: $55.63M (+19.8%); Strategic Communications: $59.11M (+2.8%).

Operating margin rate improved 240 bps to 14.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin up 190 bps to 16%.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 579,771 common stock at an average price of $83.34/share for total $48.3M. million

FY2019 Guidance: Revenues: $2.175B to $2.25B; Diluted EPS: $4.88 to $5.38; Adjusted EPS: $5 to $5.50.

