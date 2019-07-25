Teck Resources misses Q2 earnings, trims steelmaking coal guidance

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) -1.4% pre-market after Q2 earnings come in below analyst expectations, hurt by lower copper and zinc prices.

Teck says Q2 revenues rose 4% Y/Y to C$3.14B, with steelmaking coal accounting for roughly half at a stable C$1.59B.

Q2 production at the steelmaking coal operations, its biggest business, rose 1.6% Y/Y to 6.4M metric tons amid quarterly production records at the B.C.-based Line Creek and Greenhills operations, as well as improved processing throughput at some operations.

But Teck trims full-year steelmaking coal production guidance to 25.5M-26M mt from an earlier forecast of 26M-26.5M mt, saying logistical issues have constrained production in the quarter, resulting in mine site stockpiles reaching maximum capacity at times and causing plants to idle.

Teck's copper business realized an average price of $2.75/lb. in Q2 vs. $3.14/lb. a year earlier, and zinc realized average prices of $1.23/lb. vs. $1.42/lb. in last year's Q2, resulting in lower revenue in both units.

Teck maintains full-year guidance for copper production of 290K-310K mt and zinc output of 620K-650K mt.