Abeona's ABO-102 shows encouraging action in Sanfilippo study; shares up 11% premarket

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) is up 11% premarket on light volume on the heels of positive data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating gene therapy ABO-102 in patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA), a rare inherited lysosomal storage disorder in which sugar molecules build up in cells leading to development disabilities.

The youngest patients enrolled in cohort 3 showed preservation of neurocognitive development 12-18 months after treatment. There was also "robust and sustained" improvement in certain biomarkers of biological effect.

No new safety signals have been reported.