Abeona's ABO-102 shows encouraging action in Sanfilippo study; shares up 11% premarket

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) is up 11% premarket on light volume on the heels of positive data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating gene therapy ABO-102 in patients with Sanfilippo syndrome type A (MPS IIIA), a rare inherited lysosomal storage disorder in which sugar molecules build up in cells leading to development disabilities.
The youngest patients enrolled in cohort 3 showed preservation of neurocognitive development 12-18 months after treatment. There was also "robust and sustained" improvement in certain biomarkers of biological effect.
No new safety signals have been reported.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox