Old Republic Q2 net investment income rises 5.7% Y/Y

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Q2 EPS, excluding investment gains/losses, of 45 cents slips from 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Current quarter misses consensus of 47 cents.

Q2 GAAP EPS, including net investment gains of 10 cents, was 55 cents vs. 66 cents, which included 19 cents of net investment gains, a year ago.

Q2 net investment income of $113.0M rose 5.7% from $106.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 total operating revenue of $1.46B increased 2.8% from $1.42B a year ago.

Q2 net premiums, fees, and other income of $1.49B increased 3.1% Y/Y. By segment: