Dish -2.4% as Moffett calls it key loser in wireless merger deal

On the verge of the heavily anticipated announcement in the Sprint/T-Mobile deal, Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH) is 2.4% lower premarket after a downgrade to Sell by Craig Moffett.

The company is the key loser in the deal, Moffett says: Its valuable hoard of spectrum was valued on a MHz-POP basis before, but now needs to be valued on discounted cash flows.

And that's likely to value it much less considering Dish's wireless business doesn't exist yet, he says.

He's got a price target of $30, implying 28% downside.

Other sell-side analysts rate it Outpeform, and Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish. Dish has a Quant Rating of Neutral.