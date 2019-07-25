Raytheon on the rise after strong Q2 beat, upsized full-year guidance

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) +3% pre-market after reporting a solid Q2 earnings beat and raising its full-year earnings and sales outlook.

RTN says Q2 revenues rose 8% Y/Y to $7.16B, and bookings jumped 9% to $9.48B; sales in the company's integrated defense systems, intelligence, information and services, missile systems and space and airborne systems business segments all increased and exceeded expectations.

Sales in RTN's missile systems unit gained 8% to $2.21B, as margins in the business increased to 11.4% from 11.3%; revenue in the space and airborne systems business, RTN's second biggest segment, jumped 13% to $1.82B, although margins fell to 12.6% from 12.8%.

RTN raises guidance for FY 2019, now seeing EPS of $11.70 from its previous outlook for $11.40-$11.60 and beating $11.62 analyst consensus, and revenues of $28.8B-$29.3B from $28.6B-$29.1B previously vs. $28.8B consensus.

RTN says the United Technologies merger is progressing well and will close in H1 2020.