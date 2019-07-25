Airline stocks sized up as earnings pour in

The airline sector is setting up for a topsy-turvy day of trading.

Spirit Airlines (SAVE -18.8% ) set a negative tone by warning on higher costs and attracting a downgrade from Deutsche Bank, while American Airlines (AAL -4.6% ) set unit revenue guidance below expectations. Also in the mix, Southwest Airlines (LUV -3.2% ) extended its Boeing 737 groundings until January 5, 2020 and pulled out of Newark due to the lowered capacity expectations.

Delta Air Lines (DAL -1.6% ), JetBlue (JBLU -0.9% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -3.1% ), Alaska Air Group (ALK -2.1% ) and United Continental (UAL -2% ) are all lower in early trading amid the developments.

Is the selling pressure overdone? In regard to Southwest, Michael Wiggins De Oliveira from Seeking Alpha's Deep Value Returns thinks investors may be missing what was a blowout quarter for the airline company due to the focus on the capacity drop. "The consistent magnitude of the share repurchases is being fully neglected by investors. As it stands right now, investors are getting 7.4% return of capital via repurchases and 1.4% forward dividend yield. Not to mention 3% top-line growth," he observes.