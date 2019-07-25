Tractor Supply Company raised lower end of its FY2019 guidance

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO -1.8% ) reports comparable store sales growth of 3.2% in Q2, driven by comparable average ticket and transaction count of 2.2% and 1.0%, along with growth across all geographies.

Gross margin rate expanded 11 bps to 34.9%, driven by product mix, along with the strength of the Company’s price management program.

SG&A expense rate up 24 bps to 22.7%.

During the quarter, the Company opened 15 new Tractor Supply stores and one new Petsense store.

Store count: Tractor supply +65 to 1,790 and Petense +68 to 1,967.

FY2019 Guidance: Net sales: $8.4B to $8.46B; Comparable store sales: +3% to +4%; Operating margin rate: 8.9% to 9%; Net income: $562M to $575M; Diluted EPS: $4.65 to $4.75; Capex: $225M to $250M.

The Company reiterates its plans to open 80 new Tractor Supply stores and 10 to 15 new Petsense locations in FY2019.

