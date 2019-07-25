Washington Prime +2.6% after reaffirming guidance, dividend
Jul. 25, 2019 9:48 AM ETWashington Prime Group Inc. (WPGGQ)WPGGQBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor78 Comments
- Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) rises 2.6% after reaffirming 2019 earnings and dividend guidance when reporting Q2 earnings that came in-line with consensus.
- "WPG has validated our belief in the inherent value of their properties," said SA contributor Rida Morwa of High Dividend Opportunities. "They have reaffirmed the dividend for 2019 and we believe there is a strong chance they are able to maintain the dividend in 2020."
- Q2 FFO per share of 27 cents, in-line with the average analyst estimate, fell from 37 cents in the year-ago quarter.
- Q2 Tier One comparable net operating income fell 9.4% Y/Y, while Open Air comparable NOI rose 1.0%, resulting in a combined decrease of 6.8%, in line with previously the company's previously discussed expectations.
- Maintains 2020 comparable NOI growth forecast of at least 2.0%.
- Even though High Dividend Opportunities' Morwa remains confident in WPG's management, "WPG will remain a bumpy ride and investors should be prepared for volatility."
- Disclosure: Mora/High Dividend Opportunities are long WPG.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
- Yesterday, WPG also announced a $98.9M sale, leaseback deal and an agreement to sell outparcels to FCPT for $37.8M.
- Previously: Washington Prime Group FFO in-line, misses on revenue (July 25)