Precision Drilling +2% post Q2 earnings

Jul. 25, 2019 9:48 AM ETPrecision Drilling Corporation (PDS)PDSBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
  • Precision Drilling (PDS +2.3%Q2 earnings came in above expectations; average global activity of 112 rigs for the quarter was in line with last year, despite industry headwinds and lower industry activity levels in North America
  • Revenue increased 9% Y/Y to C$359M, primarily due to higher activity and average day rates in US contract drilling business, offset by lower Canadian drilling activity and day rates.
  • Drilling rig utilization days increased 6% in the U.S., decreased 15% in Canada and remained consistent internationally.
  • Revenue from contract drilling services increased by 10% and completion & production services revenue decreased 6%.
  • Revenue per utilization day in the U.S. increased to $23,425 from $21,795 last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of C$81M increased 30%
  • With C$124M of debt repayments completed year-to-date, and for 2019 the company is increasing debt reduction target to C$200M as compared to previous targeted range of C$100M - C$150M
  • Funds provided by operations was C$41M and cash provided by operations was C$106M
  • Previously: Precision Drilling EPS beats by C$0.04, beats on revenue (July 25)
