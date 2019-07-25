Wall Street pulls back from record highs

Stocks open lower, as investors pause after coming off yesterday's record closing highs on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq; Dow -0.2% , S&P -0.4% , Nasdaq -0.7% .

Positive quarterly results from Facebook ( -0.6% ) and 3M ( +3% ) provide some support for the market, while Ford ( -6.8% ), Tesla ( -14.4% ) and Southwest Airlines ( -2.3% ) are lower following their reports.

About a third of S&P 500 companies have reported Q2 earnings so far, with 75% coming in ahead of forecasts, according to FactSet.

Alphabet, Amazon, Intel, Starbucks and Mattel are scheduled to report after today's close.

European markets have turned lower, with France's CAC and U.K.'s FTSE both -0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.2% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.6% .

In the U.S., an early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows materials ( -0.9% ) and information technology ( -0.6% ) leading the decline, while communication services ( +0.3% ), energy ( +0.2% ) and utilities ( +0.1% ) are the only groups to open higher.

U.S. Treasury prices have edged lower, pushing both the two-year and 10-year yields up 3 bps to 1.85% and 2.08%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.2% to 97.57.