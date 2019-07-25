F5 Networks -3.5% as Street weighs in on weakness

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is 3.5% lower in early going after its earnings report contained current-quarter profit guidance that trailed Street expectations.

That's led to price target cuts on the sell side: RBC Capital Markets has trimmed its target to $157 from $166, now implying 9.4% upside.

Cowen is still bullish, maintaining an Outperform rating, but cut its target to $176 from $201 (still 22.6% upside). The quarter was weaker due to the Nginx acquisition, which it expects to "turn more favorable over time."

Overall, Street analysts rate it a Hold; Seeking Alpha authors are Bullish, and the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.

Earnings call transcript